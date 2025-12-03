‘Unnayaner Panchali’: Mamata showcases 14 years of her government’s performance

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday released her government’s 14-year “Development Report Card” (Unnayaner Panchali) and renewed her attack on the Centre for allegedly withholding funds and interfering with the functioning of the state.

The CM described the document—compiled in six languages—as a comprehensive record of her government’s performance since 2011.

Banerjee accused the Centre of blocking dues worth Rs 1.87 lakh crore, claiming it was political discrimination ahead of the Assembly polls. “Development in Bengal cannot stop. Will you release funds at the last moment and then say they remained unspent? We understand your cleverness,” she said at Nabanna, urging the Union government to follow “cooperative federalism”.

The Chief Minister said Bengal’s GSDP has grown more than fourfold to Rs 20.31 lakh crore in 14 years, while tax revenue rose over five times. Capital expenditure, social sector spending and agriculture investment have seen significant jumps, she said, adding that 1.72 crore people have moved above the poverty line in the same period.

Listing sector-wise achievements, Banerjee said six economic corridors are under development, alongside large investments in coal, mining, energy, IT and manufacturing. She said over 2,800 IT firms operate in Bengal’s Silicon Valley hub, employing more than two lakh professionals, while 93 lakh MSMEs and 607 clusters provide work to over 1.3 crore people. In real estate, Rs 45,000 crore has been invested in two years.

In infrastructure, she highlighted construction and reconstruction of roads under Pathashree and Bangla Sadak Yojana, with more than 1.8 lakh km completed since 2011. Nearly 68 lakh rural houses have been built, with the target expected to cross one crore.

On social welfare, the CM said 2.21 crore women receive Lakshmir Bhandar benefits. Taking a dig at the NDA government in Bihar, she said: “There they gave Rs 10,000 before the polls and bulldozers after. Here, women have received Rs 60,000 over five years consistently.” She also cited the expansion of Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabujshree and pensions for the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities.

The health sector received special mention, with Banerjee stating that the budget has grown sixfold. She said 2.45 crore families are covered under Swasthya Sathi, 64,000 children have undergone free heart surgeries through Shishu Sathi, and 34 lakh people have received free eye care under Chokher Alo. Telemedicine now reaches seven crore people, and 211 mobile medical vans have been deployed.

Highlighting land reforms, she said the government has distributed 6.56 lakh pattas, including house pattas, agricultural pattas, forest pattas and refugee pattas. She added that more than 59,000 refugee colonies have been regularised, granting long-awaited freehold titles to thousands of families.

Referring to ongoing distress linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee said the government has provided Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of those who have died during the process and Rs 1 lakh to those hospitalised. She said 39 deaths have been reported, adding: “A person’s life is priceless. We are always beside the people.”

The CM also detailed growth in arts, culture and tourism, noting that Bengal recorded 24 crore tourist visits in October and has created major cultural landmarks including Eco Park, Dakshineswar skywalk, Nazrul Tirtha and Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Despite her sharp criticism of the Centre, Banerjee said her government sought cooperation, not confrontation. “We work for everyone, irrespective of caste or creed. But if anyone harms Bengal’s interests, we will not remain silent,” she said.