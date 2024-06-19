Unnatural death of Class VI student

Kolkata: A Class VI student of a school in West Midnapore died an unnatural death inside the classroom on Tuesday. It is suspected that the student had some health issues and might have suffered a severe cardiac arrest which led to her death.



According to sources, the student aged about 11 years of Nayagram High School in Gurguripal of West Midnapore went to school like other days. While the class was going on, she was found sitting with her head down on the bench desk.

Initially her friend who was sitting beside her thought that the student might have fallen asleep. When the class teacher spotted the student with her head down on the desk, she started to scold her.

When the student did not respond, the teacher went close and tried to wake her up only to find her motionless and cold. Immediately she was rushed to a hospital where the student was declared brought dead. Later, the student’s family was informed. The family members reportedly claimed that their child had no health issues. However, it is suspected that the student might have had some cardiac related issues which led to her death.