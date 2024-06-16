Unnatural death of civic volunteer

Kolkata: Tension spread at Tarapith in Birbhum after a civic volunteer was found dead near Tarapith crematorium late on Saturday night. According to sources, the civic volunteer identified as Niranjan Das (30) was a resident of Kamarpara of Ward 9 of Nalhati in Birbhum.



He was posted at the Nalhati Government Railway Police (GRP) Station. On Saturday, Das along with a friend went to Tarapith to offer Puja. In the evening after reaching Tarapith, Das told his friend that he will go to the crematorium to offer Puja but his friend refused to go to the crematorium. Later, Das asked his friend to sit in a shop while he went to the crematorium.

After a few hours, when Das did not return, his friend reportedly tried to call him but found the mobile phone switched off. Around 12:30 am, he got a call from the Tarapith Police Station asking him to come to the station. Upon reaching, he came to know that Das was found dead near the crematorium. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.