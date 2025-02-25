‘Unnatural death’ at a Sodepur hotel

Kolkata: A youth died an unnatural death in a hotel in Muragachha area of Sodepur on Sunday.

Sources said the deceased, identified as Bablu Mondal of Barrackpore, had rented a room on Sunday where he was staying with a woman at room number 304. At around 3:45 pm, the hotel staff saw the woman leaving.

They had reportedly asked her whether they were going to stay or check out in the evening. She had replied they were going to stay and she is going somewhere nearby and will return soon. She didn’t return.

On Monday, after the check out time had passed a hotel staff member went to room 304 and found the door was closed but unlocked. When he entered he saw Mondal lying on the bed and frothing from his mouth. Cops of Ghola police station took Mondal to Panihati hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. A manhunt is on to identify and nab the woman.