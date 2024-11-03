Unlicensed narcotics sales: Jalpaiguri dist admin targets six wholesalers

Jalpaiguri: The district administration and police have issued show-cause notices to six wholesale drug dealers allegedly selling narcotic drugs without proper documentation. The announcement was made following a district narcotics control meeting, led by District Magistrate Shama Parveen and Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath, at the District Magistrate’s RTC Hall.

According to administration sources, the accused wholesalers are now required to justify their actions. Notices have already been dispatched, prompting further scrutiny from the authorities.

“Narcotics entering the district by road and rail are frequently confiscated due to a lack of documentation,” said Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath. “However, evidence has surfaced implicating six wholesale dealers across multiple areas, showing they sold large quantities of narcotic drugs without valid paperwork. A comprehensive report has been requested from the Drug Control department to detail the types and quantities of drugs sold and to identify the buyers involved.”

Ganapath expressed concern over the public health risks posed by unregulated narcotics, such as certain cough syrups, tablets and capsules that induce drowsiness and are commonly misused.

“These substances attract young people and unregulated access poses a severe public safety risk. Legitimate wholesalers must verify their clients to ensure these drugs are not misused,” he stated.

In response to the rising concern, the administration has set up a Narcotics Control Committee at both the district and sub-divisional levels. This committee, comprising key officials from the police and administration, will conduct routine inspections to enforce stricter control measures. “Narcotics cannot be dispensed without prescriptions or sold without documentation. The committee’s mandate is to ensure strict adherence,” added Ganapath.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen echoed these concerns, stating: “We are investigating why narcotics were distributed without the necessary paperwork. Show-cause notices have been issued and the wholesalers are expected to cooperate fully. Failing to provide adequate explanations will result in stringent administrative action.” Sandeep Mishra, president of the Bengal Chemist and Druggist Association of Jalpaiguri Sadar subdivision, commented: “We are aware of this development and it seems that coordinated action is being taken by the police and administration.”