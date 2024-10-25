Unknown fever outbreak in Malda village, 50 blood samples collected

Malda: Outbreak of an unknown fever has gripped several villages in the Kalaibari area of the Shrirampur Gram Panchayat (GP) in Habibpur block of Malda district thereby triggering an alarm. Over the past two to three months, residents have reported experiencing fever lasting one to two days, followed by debilitating body aches, primarily affecting the arms and legs.

The district Health department has mobilised resources to combat the situation, conducting medical camps and collecting blood samples from approximately 50 affected individuals. These samples have been sent to external laboratories for testing to determine the cause of the illness. Currently, health officials have not conclusively identified whether the outbreak is due to dengue, malaria or any other viral infection, leaving the villagers in a state of uncertainty.

The outbreak has notably impacted Sarkarpara, Talukdarpara, Chowdhurypara and Dhanukpara of Kalaibari, which is home to about 4,000 residents. Disturbingly, reports suggest that nearly 50 per cent of the local population has shown symptoms of the fever. The extended duration of this illness has raised concerns among villagers, who are demanding increased medical services and more frequent health camps in their area.

In response to the crisis, Rakesh Gain, joint Block Development Officer (BDO), visited the affected areas to interact with residents and assess the situation firsthand. During his visit, he emphasised the need for heightened awareness and preventive measures within the community. Medical teams are being dispatched to conduct further assessments and educate residents about potential symptoms and prevention strategies.

“Previously, around a month ago there were traces of dengue here but for over a month nothing of that kind has been found. Block medical team and district entomology section have conducted camps here separately. Till now the fever is unknown but once the test results come we can detect the type of fever. So far, we are having visits door-to-door for awareness spread and create a behavioural change among the residents to harness such ailment spread,” Gain said.

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), indicated that while the exact nature of the illness is still under investigation, preliminary symptoms resemble those of chikungunya. “Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been spotted in the village so we are closely monitoring the situation and collecting more samples to ascertain the cause of this fever. Anything concrete can be said after getting the reports,” he stated.