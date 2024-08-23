University of Calcutta tightens security measures following court directive

Kolkata: The University of Calcutta has introduced several measures to ensure law and order on campuses in compliance with directions of the Calcutta High Court.



The new regulations state that no outsiders will be allowed entry without prior permission, which can be obtained by submitting a requisition form at the gates or by sending an email to a designated address. Security personnel will check identification cards before allowing. Unauthorised assemblies and political activities by outsiders are strictly prohibited within the university premises.

All stakeholders, including teaching and non-teaching staff, students are required to carry and display proper identification cards upon entry. They are also prohibited from organising or participating in any assemblies that are not officially sanctioned. A notice issued by the university on Wednesday stated: “Any breach of these terms must be immediately brought to the notice of the appropriate authorities, including the vice-chancellor, Registrar, or Deputy Registrar.”

These measures come in the wake of some back-to-back incidents which happened in the first week of August. On August 2, during a syndicate meeting, the vice-chancellor, syndicate members and other university officials were confined in the syndicate room by some individuals, claiming to be students. On August 5, these individuals blocked entry to the campus. The interim vice-chancellor, Shanta Dutta Dey, was prevented from entering the College Street campus by the same group on August 6.

Following these incidents, the syndicate members, professors and non-teaching staff filed a case with the Calcutta High Court, alleging inaction by the Jarasanko Police Station.

On August 14, the court ordered the police authorities to take immediate action to prevent further disruptions on campus. The court also directed the university administration to enforce regulations prohibiting unauthorised assemblies and political activities by outsiders. On Wednesday the varsity authority implemented the court’s order.

The court also directed the police to provide adequate protection to the vice-chancellor of the University and to take immediate and necessary steps to ensure the safety of both university officials and students.