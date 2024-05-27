Universities postpone semester exams

Kolkata: After reviewing the current situation with regards to Cyclone ‘Remal’, universities like Jadavpur University (JU) and Presidency University have postponed the semester examinations scheduled to be held on Monday.



Cyclone ‘Remal’ is expected to make landfall between Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara on Sunday night, according to the IMD office.

They have issued a red alert for South and North 24-Parganas on Sunday and Monday due to heavy rainfall expected. For other districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and East Midnapore districts, an orange alert has been issued for the two days considering heavy rain and wind speed may go up to 100 kilometre per hour.

Having considered the situation and the probable consequences on public life including disruption in Transport systems, the Presidency University issued a notice stating, “...considering the interest of students, faculty members and other stakeholders of the university, it is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that all the UG/PG Even Semester Examinations scheduled to be held on May 27 are hereby postponed and will be held on June 18.”

Similarly, Jadavpur University’s vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta said that classes were not going on as the examinations were underway. But considering the present situation, the varsity authorities have decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to take place on Monday, until further notice.