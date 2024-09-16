Univ of N Bengal takes initiative to empower women financially

SILGURI: The University of North Bengal has taken a proactive step towards empowering women financially by organising a three-day workshop aimed at fostering self-reliance. The event, conducted by the University’s department of Women’s Studies in collaboration with the centre for Floriculture and Agri-business Management (COFAM), focused on providing essential training in nutritional kitchen gardening, landscaping, and



nursery practices.

The workshop was held at the Women’s Studies department and continued for three days. Fifty women from tea gardens, border areas, and remote villages have participated in the workshop. Participants received training in growing crops, fruits, and vegetables like mushrooms and strawberries, as well as efficient gardening techniques for small spaces.

Dalia Bhattacharya, head of the Women’s Studies department, stated: “Our goal is to empower women to become self-reliant through small business ventures, enabling them to generate income from home.”