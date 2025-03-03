Univ of Gour Banga: Clash between SFI and TMCP

Malda: A clash erupted between the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at University of Gour Banga (UGB) in Malda over the burning of an effigy in protest against the attack on the Education minister, Bratya Basu, at Jadavpur University. Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. In response, SFI has called for a protest and a blockade of the English Bazar Police Station on Tuesday.

The incident stems from an attack on state Education minister, Bratya Basu, allegedly by students affiliated with left-wing organisations at Jadavpur University. The attack has sparked outrage across the state, with various student bodies, teachers’ associations and political groups condemning the violence. A protest march was organised in Malda, demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

According to SFI, while they were preparing for a demonstration outside the university gate, TMCP activists attacked them.

However, TMCP claims that it was SFI that brought in outsiders to assault their female members. The situation soon escalated, creating tension in the area. SFI district president Kaushik Maitra accused TMCP of using force to disrupt their protest, while TMCP leader Smriti Shawni denied the allegations, claiming SFI initiated the violence.