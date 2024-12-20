Univ of Gour Banga announces PhD admissions after 3-year gap; online process from Dec 23

Malda: After a gap of three years, the University of Gour Banga (UGB) has issued a notification for PhD admissions under various departments.

The online application process will begin on December 23. In addition to research students, the university has also opened up hostel accommodations for postgraduate students, a significant move aimed at providing more opportunities to students. Interested candidates have been asked to submit applications.

In a statement, Acting Registrar of the university, Biswajit Das, shared that the university faced several challenges over the past three years, which led to the suspension of the PhD admission process. However, under the leadership of the vice-chancellor (V-C), the university is now restarting PhD programs in multiple disciplines, with the goal of promoting research excellence. The online application process has been initiated to streamline the procedure.

Das further stated: “Two separate hostels for male and female students are already operational. Initially, the hostels were made available only to research students, but now, postgraduate students from various departments will also be eligible to apply.

Candidates wishing to stay in the hostel have been asked to submit their applications along with the necessary documents by December 24.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) has announced steps to resolve pending issues related to faculty promotions and career advancement schemes. Faculty members interested in these matters have been encouraged to apply within the specified time. Those who had previously applied are instructed to update their applications by submitting the necessary documents.

The reopening of PhD admissions brings much-needed relief to the university’s students, who had been facing difficulties due to the previous suspension of the process. The announcement has rekindled hope among students eager to pursue higher studies.