‘Unity in Diversity’ to be focal theme of Republic Day parade in city

Kolkata: Tableau designed on the theme of ‘Dharmo Jar Jar, Utsav Sobar’ (a person may follow a particular religion but a festival is for all) conceptualised by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department will be displayed by the state government during the Republic Day Parade on Red Road which will be graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The tableau will have replicas of a temple, mosque, church etc to churn out the essence of the theme.



“Bengal is known for its unity in diversity. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always bats for unity and harmony among all religions. The Republic Day parade will also deliver the same message,” a senior Nabanna official said.

There will be a tableau of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department on the theme of Pathashree while Kolkata Police will be showcasing a tableau on Safe Drive Save Life.

A major attraction of this year’s parade will be a walk past of 100 persons with displays of all the 27 GI products of the state.

The first GI product – Darjeeling Tea ( in 2004) till the latest ones like Sunderbans Honey, Tangail, Garad, Korial variety of sarees and Kalonunia rice will be highlighted in the walk past conceptualised by the state MSME department.

Placards and cutouts of the GI products, including Joynagar’s Moa, Banglar Rosogolla, Nakshi Kantha, Shantiniketan Leather Goods etc, will be on display.

Another walk-past will comprise 100 beneficiaries carrying placards of social welfare schemes namely Lakshmir Bhandar, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Student Credit Card, Kanyashree, Aikyashree, Shikshshree and Medashree. Departments like Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Education, Tribal Development and Minority Affairs for this walk past.

Dokra artists, chhau mask artists, the makers of Joynagar’s Moa will be taking part in the walk past.