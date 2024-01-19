Unity in diversity: Mamata to visit places of worship associated with every religion

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her “rally for harmony” on January 22 will visit places of worship associated with every religion to send out a message of communal harmony. During the rally she will visit temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras.



At around 3 pm, Banerjee is expected to offer Puja at Kalighat Temple and offer ‘Aarti’ and then she will lead the rally from Hazra Park. She will go to Gurudwara and offer “Chadar” there. After that she will walk from

Ballygunge Phari to Park Circus. She is expected to offer Puja at all Radha Krishna temples on her way. She will visit a church and a mosque at Park Circus and later hold a rally at Park Circus Maidan. Priests, Imams and the Gurus of other religions will accompany Banerjee.

Banerjee had earlier announced that she will hold a ‘rally for harmony’ from Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan with people from all religions on January 22, the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

“You all keep asking me about various temples. I have nothing to say about it. I say religion is a personal issue, festivals are for everyone. We celebrate January 23, January 26. On January 22, we will hold a rally. First, I will be visiting Kalighat Temple and offering Puja. Then I will start the inter-faith or communal harmony rally with people of all religions,” Banerjee had said earlier.

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that sought the postponement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Sanhati Rally” (solidarity), scheduled on January 22, the day of Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event in Ayodhya. Adhikari on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the postponement of the “sanhati rally”.