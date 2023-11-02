United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum visits Darj to identify investment options

Darjeeling: The two-day-long visit of the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) culminated on Thursday at the Darjeeling Raj Bhawan with a meeting with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.



USISPF featuring CEOs and top executives from leading corporations from the US were on a tour of this region to explore investment opportunities in Bengal and North East India, with a specific focus on Darjeeling and the North Bengal region.

The delegation was invited to this region by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former foreign secretary of India and Chief Coordinator of the G-20 India.

A business meeting with representatives of governments of West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration along with different trade bodies took place in Kurseong on Wednesday. 15 industry leaders from the US and India were part of the team visiting this region.

Governor Bose expressed optimism regarding the “healthy discussions with the captains of major industries of the United States which will bring in many projects for the development of West Bengal.”

United States Consul General, Calcutta, Melinda Pavek, who was part of the delegation, stated that the trip was aimed at identifying investment opportunities.

“US companies invest all over the world. There are lots of opportunities here in sectors like agriculture, skill development, information technology, hospitality and healthcare. This trip revitalises and rejuvenates the US-India partnership in this part of India,” stated Pavek.

Shringla was also awarded the Kalakranti Governor’s Excellence Award by Governor Bose on Thursday in Darjeeling. Shringla announced his intent to contribute the award’s sum of Rs 1 lakh to support underprivileged individuals in Darjeeling.

In a press interaction, Shringla stated that he had invited USISPF to explore the vast scope of investment and economic opportunities in Darjeeling, including Tourism, Healthcare, Education, and Skill Development, which promise significant employment and growth for the region.

“I have been doing my best to leverage resources towards the development of my hometown Darjeeling and the hills” stated Shringla. He also extended his plans to invite the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who invest billions of dollars towards socio-economic development across the world, to Darjeeling.