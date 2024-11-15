United Kingdom delegation to visit city on November 18-19

Kolkata: The United Kingdom (UK) is set to bring its first-ever trade delegation to Kolkata dedicated to the expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductor sectors on November 18-19.

This tech delegation comprises 17 leading UK organisations, all of which are at the forefront of technological innovation in AI and semiconductors, said a press statement issued by Amit Sengupta, Head of Press & Communications – East & Northeast India, British Deputy High Commission Kolkata. The statement also said that the UK’s primary objective for bringing this trade mission is to explore business opportunities in West Bengal and eastern India.

The delegation will aim to forge strategic partnerships between the UK companies and Indian stakeholders in these rapidly growing sectors.

The visit of the delegation will provide a platform for UK businesses to engage with regional governments and industry leaders, creating potential for collaboration in areas such as AI, semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.

Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North-East India said: “I am delighted to welcome a trade delegation from the UK focused exclusively on the technology sector. This visit underscores the growing relationship between the UK and India in the tech space and specifically the existing & emerging opportunities in East & Northeast India. I believe interactions with state governments and industry will foster new partnerships and strengthen our collaboration, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries.”