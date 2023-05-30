‘United at national level but state parties have their own obligations’

Kolkata: With the lone Congress MLA from Murshidabad joining Trinamool Congress, the two parties are now locked in a war of words over issues of candidate “poaching”, and accommodating each other in a national coalition of Opposition parties for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.



Bayron Biswas’s victory from the Sagardighi bypoll had lent a ray of hope to the Congress by earning them a seat in the state Assembly but this has now turned to ashes with Biswas joining TMC. Following this development, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday, accused the TMC of betraying the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. He also said such “poaching” will not help strengthen Opposition unity against the BJP.

Ramesh wrote on his Twitter handle: “Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP’s objectives.” This tweet has drawn strong reactions from the TMC which believes that Congress must first set its priorities right and clear its stance accordingly.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee though did not want to directly comment on what Jairam Ramesh said, but she remarked that “the Opposition is united at national level, however, the state parties have their own obligations. We have contested only in Meghalaya and Goa but when Congress contested Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Chattisgarh, we never opposed them but instead supported them. We have never asked Congress to leave us a seat. Contesting elections is not just about winning but also about increasing vote percentage which may help us become a national party. The Election Commission has unjustly taken away that status from us which was supposed to remain with us till 2026. Only Congress and BJP will stay as national parties?”

TMC MP, Derek ‘O’Brien tweeted: “Despite Mamata Banerjee’s support Congress vows to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Statement from Congress two weeks ago. Congress breaches trust in Opposition unity and then expects bouquets of roses! And then about strengthening BJP? Grow up.” TMC MP Santanu Sen said that Congress leaders sold themselves to the BJP. He alleged that Congress has failed to retain their party leaders and TMC cannot be blamed for it. Sen alleged Biswas himself has claimed that he is unable to work by staying in Congress.