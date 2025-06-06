Unique: Trees named after ‘ragas’ planted in Santiniketan

KOLKATA: Celebrating World Environment Day in a unique way, renowned instrumentalist and Grammy jury member Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee launched a tree plantation drive at the Santiniketan home of Rabindra Sangeet legend Kanika Bandyopadhyay. What made it even more special was that each tree was named after a ‘raga’ from Indian classical music, in tribute to the iconic singer and also her deep connection with Tagore’s compositions.

A Gulancha tree, named ‘Desh’, was planted in honour of the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. A Palash sapling, called ‘Bahar’, was dedicated to the residents of Nabina and Khanika Home in Santiniketan and an Amaltas, christened ‘Lalit’, was planted as a tribute to the spirit of Santiniketan itself. All three ragas are ones that Rabindranath Tagore often drew upon while composing his music. “Earlier, I had planted trees using an old musical instrument. But this time, I’ve come to Tagore’s own land, Santiniketan and planted saplings in the courtyard of Kanika Bandopadhyay’s home. It’s a huge honour and fills me with pride and joy. Today is World Environment Day and also my birthday and it couldn’t have had a better celebration,” said Pt Mukherjee.

