Unique: ‘Shasthi Brata’ celebrated for women’s happiness & welfare

BALURGHAT: Breaking away from traditional customs, Ward 22 in Balurghat witnessed an extraordinary celebration of ‘Shasthi Brata’, not for sons-in-law or children but for the well-being of women themselves on Sunday. Traditionally observed by mothers and mothers-in-law to bless children or sons-in-law, this year’s ritual, led by Ward Councillor Pradipta Chakraborty, was dedicated exclusively to the health, happiness and prosperity of mothers and daughters of the ward.

Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s women-centric welfare schemes such as Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmi Bhandar, Chakraborty introduced the “Ma-Boner Shasthi Brata” (Shasthi for Mothers and Sisters) — a unique spiritual observance aimed at honouring and empowering women in the community. The event began with young girls, dressed as Goddess Lakshmi, receiving obeisance from the councillor. This was followed by the main ritual performed for the benefit of nearly 60 to 70 women and girls from the ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradipta Chakraborty stated: “Traditionally, this day is celebrated for the well-being of sons-in-law. But what about the women of the household? They too deserve blessings and care. That’s why I chose to organise this ritual for them.” She further added: “Through this initiative, we want to acknowledge and support the spirit of women’s welfare, much like the vision behind our Chief Minister’s schemes.” The participating women expressed pride and joy. Rubita Mahanta Sarkar, a beneficiary of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, said: “Our CM has always prioritised the needs of Bengal’s women and their empowerment. Today’s event is a beautiful extension of that sentiment.”

Trishika Pal, a Kanyashree beneficiary, added: “This was truly a unique and empowering experience.” Another participant, Rumki Dutta, a recipient of the Rupashree scheme, remarked: “No other state thinks about women like Bengal does. Today felt special. This one-of-a-kind celebration marked a new path in social awareness and community-led women’s empowerment.”