‘Unique serial number on every HS examination question papers’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Sunday notified that every question paper of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 will bear a unique serial number for security reasons.



They have asked the centre-in-charges, centre secretaries, venue supervisors and invigilators to instruct the examinees to write the serial number, which will be mentioned on the question paper, on their answer scripts. The serial number will be printed on the top right corner of the question paper.

“At the time of verifying and signing the answer scripts of the examinees, all the invigilators must also ensure that the candidates have noted down the serial number of the allotted question number on the answer scripts positively. Then only, the invigilator will put his/her signature on the answer script,” they stated.

The council had mentioned introducing the system earlier as well. They had stated that in this system, if a single question paper goes missing or the image of a question paper is leaked, the authorities will be able to trace the examination centre and the room of the centre from where it had taken place in lesser time.

Apart from this, the strict checking and use of metal detectors in examination centres marked as sensitive will be conducted to ensure mobile phones are not taken inside the centres by the students.

A similar system has been adopted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as well for the ongoing Madhyamik examinations. In the first two days of examination, images of question papers were circulated on social media after the commencement of the exam. The Board, on both days, was able to trace the students involved and till now 13 students’ examinations have

been cancelled.