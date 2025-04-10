Unique protest against price hike of LPG: TMC women’s wing cooks on earthen stoves

Kolkata: The women wing of Trinamool Congress led by senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya staged a unique protest in the city against the price hike of LPG cylinders by the Centre.

The women leaders of the party cooked on earthen stoves using firewood, a symbolic act to highlight the burden on people.

The women leaders who took part in the protest rally were heard singing a song from Satyajit Roy’s Gupi Gayen trilogy—“Aha Ki Ananda Akashe Batashe/Dam Bereche 50 Taka Rannar gas er,” they were shouting while cooking on earthen stoves. The members were also holding placards in their hands which read, “Pocket maarer sorkar r nei dorkar” and “Gas er fanush bhugche manush.”

“The Centre provides 5 cylinders in a year under the “Ujala” scheme which is not enough for the people. Has the Centre ever given the figures as to how many people have received only one cylinder and how many have failed to get even one?” asked Bhattacharya.

Trinamool Congress leaders had hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Centre over the LPG price hike calling it a ‘Poila Baisakh’ gift. With a sharp jab “Modi hai toh mehengai hai” the ruling Trinamool said the hike of LPG price will affect both subsidised and non-subsidised users adding to the pressure on common people.

The ruling party in Bengal also said the Centre was ignoring the interests of the poor and pushing essential items further out of reach of the common people.

Trinamool Congress criticised the LPG cylinder price hike by Rs 50, calling it an arbitrary and anti-people move ahead of Poila Boisakh.