Unique ghost figures become attraction at Kalighat’s Patuapara

Kolkata: As Kali Puja approaches, Kalighat’s Patuapara transforms into a bustling hub, reminiscent of Kumortuli during Durga Puja. With Durga Puja concluding, artisans swiftly begin crafting idols of Goddess Kali in a wide array of sizes and styles, including themed creations. A standout attraction this season is the production of unique ghost figures, drawing significant attention from festival-goers.

At the far end of the market, shops specialising in these eerie creations offer ghost models starting at Rs 300 a pair, with higher-end options priced at Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000 and even Rs 5,000. Each ghost figure showcases its own distinctive features; some are adorned with light bulbs for eyes, while others flaunt wild, untamed hair. These models include ghostly teeth and claws that evoke fierce creatures, ensuring that no two are alike.

Artisans skillfully layer clay over structures to create terrifying representations of witches and sorceresses, complete with a variety of expressive mouths and teeth. During Kali Puja, it is customary to honour not only the Goddess but also spirits and ghosts, prompting many to display these captivating figures alongside idols of Goddess Kali. The vibrant market for ghost models flourishes, alongside the continued production of idols of Goddess Kali. For those interested in acquiring these fascinating ghost figures as well as Kali idols, a visit to Kalighat’s Patuapara is a must.