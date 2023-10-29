Unique: 18-handed goddess Lakshmi worshipped in Bamongola

Malda: In a unique attempt in Malda, 18-handed Mahalakshmi has been worshipped in Bamangola for the last 21 years at the Sri Sri Sarada Tirtham Ashram of Ganguria in Bamangola block.



The Puja has also been held this year on Saturday with 16 types of upachar (items) to worship Goddess Mahalakshmi on the occasion of Kojagari Purnima.

As per the organisers, this is a form of Goddess Durga to kill the army of Mahishasura likewise described in Chandi of Markanda Purana. The 18 hands of Mahalakshmi hold 18 types of Shastra (weapons) to eradicate the strong army of the asuras (demons). This Puja has succeeded in creating excitement and a sense of devotion among the villagers.

In this Puja in the morning, various things are offered to the Goddess, including clothes, alta (red paint cosmetic for feet), kajol, comb, dhupchi and many more.

The Goddess is also offered 5 types of fried food, 3 types of curries, pulses and different types of sweets. The Puja is followed by a yagna performed with one thousand and eight bael leaves (stone apple).

Goddess Mahalakshmi holds Lord Narayan’s Sudarshan Chakra in one hand, the other seventeen hands are adorned with a trident, mace, arrow, bow, axe, thunderbolt, chanting chain, conch, lotus and other weapons. At night, the Goddess is also worshipped in the form of a Chitrapot (goddess idol drawn on a pot). Luchi, semolina, and sweets are offered to the Goddess. The prasad is distributed among countless devotees who flock to see this form of Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Swami Girijatmananda who founded the Ashram in 1998 started this Puja in 2002 to bring forth another form of Lakshmi who is a symbol of strength and vigour and not only to be worshipped as the goddess of wealth.

Swami Atmopranannada, secretary of the Ashram, said, “On the next day of Kojagari in the morning the Goddess is offered curd and flattened rice as has been done on Sunday. In the evening of the same day the idol is immersed in the river.”