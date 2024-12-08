Union Ministry of Transport and Highway to expedite restoration of NH10

Darjeeling: The Union Ministry of Transport and Highways is all set to expedite restoration and improvement of National Highway (NH) 10, the lifeline of Sikkim.

NH 10 is ravaged by landslides, especially during monsoons, making commuting difficult and dangerous. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Darjeeling Raju Bista claimed that in reply to a request made by him to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on September 9, Nitin Gadkari, assured that the Ministry is expediting the restoration and improvement of NH-10, particularly the Sevoke-Rangpo section.

Bista claimed that in a letter addressed to him, Gadkari has stated: “I have got the matter examined and would like to inform you that my Ministry is in the process of engaging Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for upgradation of NH-10 (Sevoke-Rangpo section) to two lanes and paved shoulder (additional paved area adjacent to the main carriageway, providing extra space for vehicles to stop safely or for emergency use), including permanent restoration of landslide-prone spots.”

Gadkari has also confirmed that officials at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have been directed to explore alternative alignments for the Sevoke-Rangpo section.

“The best alignment, as per Ministry norms, will be finalised to ensure a sustainable and effective solution,” the minister added.

Commenting on the development, MP Raju Bista said: “Ensuring a complete overhaul and development of NH-10 is vital for seamless connectivity in our region. I assure the people that the Central government is prioritising this project and working diligently toward its timely execution.”

The initiative also includes plans to construct an additional highway connecting Kalimpong, further enhancing regional accessibility.

The National Highway 10 is a strategically important road connecting the border state of Sikkim with the plains of Bengal. It is also dubbed the lifeline of Sikkim.

The highway plays a vital role in facilitating travel, trade and tourism along with national security. The NH 10 spans approximately 174 km out of which the stretch falling in Bengal from Sevoke to Rangpo, running along the river Teesta is around 52 km. The Sikkim stretch from Rangpo to the capital Gangtok is about 122 km.

The road, ravaged by landslides, especially during monsoons, has been a witness to many accidents.