Union minister Nisith Pramanik’s protection plea transferred to next Bench

Cooch Behar: In the case of attempted murder, the protection plea of Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik was transferred to the next bench in the Division Bench of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court.



Nisith filed an application for protection in the circuit bench on Thursday. A Division Bench of Justices Surya Prakas Keshwani and Rai Chattopadhyay transferred the case to the next bench.

Aditi Shankar Chakraborty, Public Prosecutor of the Circuit Bench, said: “The Division Bench has ordered that the police can do their work. However, Nisith’s bail application will be heard at a later date in the next bench.” Reportedly, Union Minister of State, Abu Mian, a resident of Gitaldah, was shot dead in a political programme in Dinhata in April 2018. Nisith’s name appears in the chargesheet of that incident. It was alleged that the firing was done on the orders of Nisith. Police registered a case against Nishith under IPC 307 and Arms Act. An arrest warrant was even issued for Nishith. The BJP MP filed an application for protection in the circuit bench of Jalpaiguri to prevent arrest.

However, no communication could be made with the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs regarding this issue.