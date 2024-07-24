Kolkata: Iterating that the Union Budget is a positive move towards urbanisation Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, said that the real estate industry will play a crucial role in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals.



“The real estate industry will play a crucial role in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals as 40 per cent of India’s population will reside in urban areas by 2030. So the Budget is a positive move towards urbanisation. Hence, the focus on urbanisation with the recommendation of setting up of industrial parks in cities is a welcome move towards this direction:

He, however, stated that as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman spoke on the growth focus in the eastern region, more state

specific infrastructure projects in Bengal were expected in the Budget.

“However, I appreciate the intent of this growth-oriented Budget with focus on women empowerment.

This would empower women to own properties as the Finance minister urged the state governments to charge lower stamp duty to boost more women centric investment in real estate,” he added.