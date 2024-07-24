Union Budget a complete failure with zero warranty: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee dubbed the Union Budget as a “useless Budget with zero guarantee and zero warranty”. According to Banerjee, it is an attempt by the BJP-led government to “bribe its coalition partners”.



Soon after the Union Finance minister presented the Budget in the Parliament, Banerjee in a post on X said: “This BUDGET is a complete failure with ZERO WARRANTY, presented by a FAILED FINANCE MINISTER OF A FAILED GOVERNMENT. Instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government IMPLODES!”

Incidentally, Banerjee will speak on the Budget on behalf of his party in the Parliament on Wednesday. He is expected to launch a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government for presenting a Budget only to stratify its coalition partners.

Banerjee, while addressing the media, raised his protest as the Centre has constantly deprived Bengal.

“You have seen how Bengal has been constantly deprived by the BJP government. Has there been a positive outcome for 12 BJP MPs who are elected from Bengal? No! The net result is zero because Bengal has been constantly tortured & deprived,” Banerjee told the media.

“Tomorrow, I will be speaking in the House on behalf of the Party. This is a useless Budget with zero guarantee and zero warranty,” he added. He also alleged that Opposition leader in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari recently commented “jo humare saath, hum unke saath (we are with people who are with us)”, and the same spirit has been reflected in the Union Budget. “What Suvendu Adhikari said a few days ago “Jo humare saath, hum unke saath_,” has been proved today — just to save their government they have allocated special packages to Bihar & Andhra Pradesh — we don’t have any problem with any state getting any allocation but why should Bengal be deprived?” Banerjee asked. He added: “Bengal has always led from the front in the freedom struggle and has produced stalwarts & freedom fighters...but the same Bengal has been deprived today and the people of Bengal will surely give a befitting reply again.”

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose in a post on X said: “Budget2024 is an anti federal, anti

Bengal Budget.

Bihar and Andhra have received bonanzas only because the NDA government is trying to bribe its coalition partners in order to save itself as this government is

imploding fast.”