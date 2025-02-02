Union Budget 2025 leaves North Bengal districts high & dry

Siliguri: North Bengal, with a number of BJP MPs and MLAs has been left high and dry in this year’s Union Budget. There was widespread anticipation that the Union government would announce the setting up of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital in North Bengal, as per the assurances of BJP MPs time and again. There were expectations of special packages for tea, mangoes and tourism, the economic mainstays of this region, in the Budget.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri, expressed strong dissatisfaction, stating: “Nothing has been announced for North Bengal. There has been a long time demand for an AIIMS hospital in North Bengal. Despite repeated assurances by BJP leaders, mainly MPs, the assurances did not translate into action. Tea and tourism were nowhere in the picture,” he said.

Reacting to the matter, Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar stated: “The Union Budget does not specifically mention AIIMS or similar projects. The announcement for an AIIMS in North Bengal may come later.” The entrepreneurs, traders and farmers of Malda have expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Ministry’s Budget citing the lack of provisions for the growth of silk, mango and litchi-related industries. Despite Malda and Murshidabad being declared mango and litchi export zones under the EXIM policy, no concrete plans or funding have been allocated for their development. Ujjwal Saha, president of the Malda Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated: “Absence of support for the district’s fruit industries was a significant setback.” He also pointed out that Malda, one of the largest producers of silk, had been ignored in the Budget despite its importance to the local economy.”

Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), also criticised the Budget for failing to support the tourism sector. “There is nothing for the development of the tourism industry in the Budget. However, connectivity which has been mentioned under the UDAN scheme, where the construction of new airports and helipads for hilly regions may be somewhat helpful in boosting tourism,” Sanyal stated.

In 2024, tea production fell by 50 crore kg due to adverse weather, while auction prices also dropped significantly. Additionally, the Special Tea Fund (STF) has remained inactive for a decade, worsening the financial strain on the industry. “Last year, the tea industry suffered due to unpredictable weather and pest infestations. We were hoping for the reinstatement of the STF, but that did not happen,” said Chinmay Dhar, Chairman of the Tea Association of India’s Dooars branch.

Even small tea growers have no reason to cheer. Alexander Orao, a worker from Chopra, expressed his disappointment, saying: “We have been receiving minimal wages for years. Many gardens have shut down, leaving workers jobless. We hoped for central assistance, but nothing was allocated. Fortunately, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stepped in by providing land rights and funds for concrete houses under the Cha Sundari Project.”

Kalu Singh, Joint Secretary of the Trinamool Cha Bagicha Sramik Union, stated: “The cost of producing one kg of tea leaves is around Rs 20 but they are sold at Rs 15-16, making many gardens unviable. Without Central aid, both owners and workers will suffer further. We urge the state government to intervene.”