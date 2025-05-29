Uninterrupted train services: Sealdah Division rolls out monsoon action plan

Kolkata: With Bengal bracing for an early onset of the monsoon, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to ensure uninterrupted train services and passenger safety during the challenging four-month rainy season.

In an emergency meeting chaired by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajeev Saxena on Wednesday, a series of precautionary steps were finalised. The plan focuses on strengthening infrastructure, enhancing response mechanisms and minimising service disruptions during the monsoon period.

Diesel generator sets have been deployed at vulnerable locations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. An adequate number of water pumps have also been installed to prevent waterlogging on tracks and enable swift drainage during heavy showers. To address waterlogging — a key issue that led to 54 track failures last year — extensive cleaning of drainage systems is currently underway.

Emergency Control Rooms will operate round-the-clock, with expert staff from departments such as Operating, Engineering, Mechanical and Signal & Telecom stationed at critical points to monitor and manage situations during heavy rainfall.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been placed on high alert, with over 800 rain protection suits distributed to personnel. Special attention is being given to cyclone-prone areas such as Canning and Diamond Harbour, where monsoon patrolling will be intensified to prevent emergencies.

Tree trimming is being carried out in sections like Kanchrapara, Ranaghat, Baharampore and Barrackpore to avoid service disruptions during storms or cyclonic weather. Overhead Equipment (OHE) maintenance has also been prioritised, with tower wagons deployed at strategic locations to enable rapid fault response.

Water seepage points are being addressed to prevent electrical hazards. The proper condition of platform sheds across all 204 stations is being ensured. All 124 Limited Height Subways (LHS) have been equipped with efficient drainage and pumping systems. Sensor-based waterlogging monitoring systems have been installed at all vulnerable LHS locations. Additionally, rain gauges at five sites and anemometers at nine vulnerable locations have been installed to record real-time data on rainfall, wind speed and direction. Rescue plans will be formulated accordingly to ensure swift response in case of emergencies.