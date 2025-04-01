Uniform question papers to be prepared for primary schools

Kolkata: To standardise primary education and assessment, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has decided to prepare uniform question papers for the second and third summative evaluations for all primary schools across the state.

Currently, summative evaluations in primary schools are conducted in three phases each year: April, August and December. Schools have, until now, created their own question papers, leading to variations in difficulty levels and incomplete syllabus coverage.

The first summative evaluation this year, scheduled to be held between April 16 and 30, will follow the existing system due to time constraints. However, starting from the second summative assessment, the board will prepare uniform question papers for all primary classes.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal explained: “There are nearly 50,000 primary schools, each setting its own question papers. This often results in varying standards of assessment. With uniform question papers, we aim to bring consistency in the assessment standard and track students’ academic progress more effectively.”

A major concern has been incomplete syllabus coverage, as schools often design papers based only on what they have taught in class. “Primary education is the foundation of a child’s learning journey.

If certain topics are skipped, learning gaps emerge, affecting students in higher classes,” Pal added. With standardised question papers, teachers will be compelled to complete the syllabus, ensuring better learning outcomes. WBBPE also plans to release structured academic calendars. The second calendar will cover May to August, while the third will focus on September to December. Teachers will be required to adhere to these calendars from May onwards.