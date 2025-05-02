Unidentified body found in trolley bag

Raiganj: In a chilling discovery early Friday morning, an unidentified male body was found stuffed inside a red trolley bag in a maize field near Jamalbari Road, Islampur, in North Dinajpur district. The gruesome find has left the local community in shock and heightened tensions in the area.

This incident raises concerns about public safety and law enforcement effectiveness in North Dinajpur district. According to local sources, farmers working in the field noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the bag and informed the police. Upon opening it, police found the decomposed male body aged between 45 to 50 years.

Preliminary observations suggest that the person could have been killed by strangulation, with his limbs broken, being concealed in the bag and dumped in the field. However, the exact cause and time of death remain unconfirmed.

Hirak Biswas, Inspector in-charge of Islampur Police Station, stated: “The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The mode of killing and the identity of the person are yet to be known. We have started an investigation to unveil the mystery.”