UNICEF team visits Malda to review efforts to prevent child marriage

Malda: A delegation from UNICEF comprising representatives from its state and central offices visited Malda district on March 11 to review initiatives aimed at preventing child marriage and strengthening adolescent empowerment.



During their visit, the team inspected the functioning of Kanyashree Clubs at schools in the blocks of Kaliachak and Old Malda. They also visited the Manikchak block, where they observed the activities carried out by Self Help Groups working for child protection and women’s empowerment.

The representatives interacted with students and members of the Kanyashree Clubs to understand their role in raising awareness against child marriage and encouraging girls to continue their education.

They also held discussions with members of self-help groups who work at the grassroots level to monitor and prevent early marriages in rural areas. After the field visits, the UNICEF team held a meeting with district officials to review the overall progress of child protection initiatives in the district.

Officials said the delegation expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and highly praised the role played by the Kanyashree Clubs.

Speaking on the issue, Subhendu Shekhar Jana, Child Protection Officer of Malda district, said the administration is following a strict zero-tolerance policy against child marriage. “The district administration has significantly strengthened monitoring to prevent child marriage. Girls aged between 13 and 18 are enrolled in Kanyashree Clubs and they play a crucial role in reporting any possible case of early marriage,” he said.

He added that once such information is received by school authorities, it is immediately communicated to Childline, the block administration and district officials. “Counselling is conducted with the families and written undertakings are taken.

If the marriage is still not called off, the police and administration intervene to stop it, and legal provisions are enforced if necessary,” Jana stated.

He further said that the district administration, under the close supervision of District Magistrate Anindya Sarkar and other senior officials, is actively monitoring issues related to child rights. Jana also

acknowledged the role played by local print and electronic media in helping the administration prevent child marriages in the district.