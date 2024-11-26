UNICEF bats for more neuro-developmental clinics for children in Bengal

Kolkata: UNICEF would approach the Bengal government to set up more neuro-developmental clinics for children in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The neuro-developmental clinics provide critical services to children till three years and are currently operational at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and the District Early Intervention Centres (DEIC) in 17 of the state’s 28 health districts.

After noticing the response from parents, communities and state Health department officials, UNICEF has decided to advocate for the setting up of Early Child Development (ECD) clinics across the state, Monjur Hossain, chief of UNICEF in Bengal, said following the commemoration of National Newborn Week.

“In line with our strategic cooperation approaches, this local level knowledge and evidence created would be used for policy advocacy and leveraging of resources with the government. We would approach the state government to scale up the programme to other blocks too. This will facilitate the government’s efforts to reach every child everywhere and ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

In a bid to bring special care closer to the community, UNICEF, in collaboration with an organisation specialised in developmental paediatrics, Nanritam, has lent support to the government to run the ECD clinics in Budge Budge-II and Bishnupur-II blocks of South 24-Parganas.

“After getting an overwhelming response from parents in these areas, this model of childhood care will be replicated in Canning-II and Jaynagar-I blocks. Earlier, the children who needed special care were sent to the SSKM Hospital when any developmental delay was noticed in them but now they are being taken care of at the ECD clinics,” said doctor Muktisadhan Maiti, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of South 24-Parganas.

Doctor Swati Pramanick, deputy CMOH-III of the district, said that UNICEF will train the frontline workers and staff and the proposed ECD clinics will run under the supervision of a doctor.

“To address any developmental delay, the clinics are equipped with special kits, toys, paediatrician, physiotherapist, special educator, psychologist, speech therapist and occupational therapist,” said doctor Nandita Chattopadhyay, director of Nanritam.