‘Unholy nexus of BJP, Left & Cong tried to disrupt peaceful polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that an “unholy nexus” among BJP, Left and the Congress tried to create an atmosphere of violence to disrupt free and fair polls.

Sharing a video on its X account, TMC wrote: “2021: Sitalkuchi Massacre 2024: Jangipur tragedy? @BJP4India’s Phase-III strategy is clear from the threats issued by their Jangipur candidate Dhananjay Ghosh, who openly spoke about unleashing another Sitalkuchi tragedy in Bengal. The hatred for Bengal runs deep within their ecosystem.”

The video purportedly showed the BJP candidate Ghosh said: “If required, we heard about the Sitalkuchi incident in 2021 state elections, that can be replicated by Election Commission’s security forces”.

Addressing the press, Trinamool leader Shahsi Panja said: “We saw an unholy nexus between BJP, Left and the Congress against the TMC to create an atmosphere of violence in Bengal.

We have said there should be free and fair elections but the Opposition tried its best to foil that. We saw that the Left who unleashed violence for 34 years in Bengal, today attempted the same. The Left candidate Md Salim himself got engaged in a scuffle. Violence is in their DNA. This cannot be changed.”

She added: “Since morning, BJP, Left and Congress fulfilled their roles to disrupt the elections. This is why our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee had said, in Bengal the INDIA alliance is represented only by TMC.”

She said: “Trinamool has hit boundaries in all four Lok Sabha seats that went to poll today. People are voting against BJP’s ‘jumla’ and for Didi’s guarantee. Schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar empowered women of Bengal. But BJP is wanting to put a stop to this after depriving Bengal of its rightful dues. On the result day, the Opposition will learn its lesson.”