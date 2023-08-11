Unexpected political combinations appear in GPs after rural polls

Malda/ North Dinajpur/ Jalpaiguri: Unexpected political combinations have started emerging with boards being formed in the Gram Panchayats (GP) following the rural polls. Different political hues have joined hands in an effort to elect Pradhans and Upa Pradhans.



Araidanga GP in Ratua II block of Malda has emerged as a classic example of this. Pradhan, Mohitun Khatun is from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Upa Pradhan Babita Jha, from BJP were elected to power by the Congress and CPI(M) candidates. Though eyebrows have been raised in the political circles, the GP members of Araidanga are comfortable with this. The GP has 23 seats of which TMC bagged 9, BJP and Congress 5 each, and 4 went to CPI(M). After the formation of the board on Thursday, the Pradhan and Upa Pradhan were elected with support from members of all the four parties. Khatun and Jha unanimously stated that they are not bothered with the political rivalry between the two political camps elsewhere so they have formed the board with an aim to provide a trustworthy and transparent GP for the people of Araidanga.

Subhamay Basu, district spokesperson of TMC, said: “Such boards are being formed in the whole state. Block president of the party will look after the matter. District Chairman of the party, Samar Mukherjee, is also from that area and he is also asked to look into.”

Parthasarathi Ghosh, president of South Malda organisational district of BJP, said: “At places, members are taking such decisions for development. What steps can be taken against them will be discussed within the party.” The BJP and Congress members jointly formed the board of Bindol Gram Panchayat in Raiganj, on Friday. Jinnatun Khatun of Congress was made the Pradhan while Ful Kumar Barman of BJP was made Upa Pradhan of the board. It was reported that in Panchayat elections, Congress got 4 seats, BJP bagged 9,TMC 8, Forward Bloc 1 and Independent 1, out of total 23. Tapan Nag, TMC leader of Raiganj said: “Congress, BJP and FB came together just to stop the TMC.”

By joining hands with the BJP, Left Front ousted the TMC from the Dhupguri Sankwajhora GP No. 2 in Jalpaiguri. Out of 19 seats in the GP, TMC and BJP had won 9 seats each. CPI(M) won 1 seat. During the formation of the board, BJP proposed the name of Prafulla Roy as Pradhan and subsequently, Roy became the Pradhan by getting 10 votes. On the other hand, the deputy chief was elected from BJP.