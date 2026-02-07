Unemployment down 45.65% since 2017–18: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday outlined how various state government welfare schemes have benefited people across West Bengal.



Addressing a Press conference, senior party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Bhowmick claimed that over 1.72 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, while unemployment among those aged 15 years and above has declined by nearly 45.65 per cent between 2017–18 and 2023–24.

They also said West Bengal ranks first nationally in agricultural production. Around nine crore people are covered under the Khadya Sathi scheme, while 2.45 crore families have been enrolled under Swasthya Sathi, covering almost the entire population of the state.

About 32 lakh houses have been provided under Banglar Bari, the leaders claimed. Bhattacharya, who is the state finance minister, said monthly assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar has been increased by Rs 500, taking the amount to Rs 1,500 for general category women and Rs 1,700 for SC/ST women.

For the youth, the Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme has been introduced to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 until employment is secured or for a maximum period of five years, whichever is earlier.

For landless agricultural labourers, an annual financial assistance of Rs 4,000 has been announced, Bhattacharya said. She added that the honorarium for ASHA and ICDS

workers has been increased by Rs 1,000, along with a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death before the age of 60 years. “This is a Budget that places dignity, security and opportunity at the centre of governance,” she said.

In a post on X, the TMC said: “Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s vision resonates profoundly in today’s Bengal, where governance is guided not by privilege, but by people. Under the leadership of Smt. Mamata Banerjee, policymaking is rooted in dignity, inclusion and the lived realities of everyday life.

The government’s Interim State Budget for FY 2026–27 is firmly anchored in inclusivity, addressing the needs of every section of society.”