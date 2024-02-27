‘Underground parking & market complex to come up in Siliguri’

With the aim of increasing the income source of Mahakuma Parishad and to ease the traffic congestion of Siliguri, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is planning to set up an underground parking and a market complex in Siliguri. They have started a land survey. They have chosen 5 katha of land owned by SMP located near Kanchenjunga Stadium for the project. About Rs 16 lakh has been sanctioned for the work.

After completing the survey work, the parking and market complex will be built by taking help from other departments.

“We have been discussing the matter for a very long time. Now, we have started the process for the work. Soon the work will be started,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

People who visit Bidhan Market, Bidhan Road, Hawkers Corner, Hill Cart Road can park their vehicles in the parking lot which will help in reducing the

traffic congestion.

The market complex will also help in generating employment. About 22 stalls will be set up at the complex. The Sabhadhipati instructed engineers to make a design for the work.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the SMP office on Tuesday with PWD officials where this project was discussed.

On the other hand, the Sabhadhipati said that a decision was taken to build community halls at tea gardens under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area.

Initially, four new community halls will be built at four tea gardens — Trihana, Jabra, Kharibari and Belgachi. About 100 solar lights will also be installed in different areas of SMP. Work order has been given for constructing community toilets in

various areas.