Underground cabling work faces hitch due to lack of water pipeline map

Siliguri: The ongoing underground cabling work in Siliguri has encountered significant setbacks due to the absence of a proper map detailing the locations of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) water pipelines. Several incidents of water pipes bursting during the digging process have caused major disruptions in the project.

To address these issues and ensure the timely completion of the work, Gautam Deb, the Mayor, convened a meeting at Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s office on Monday. The meeting was attended by police officers, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, members of the Mayor-in-Council and officials of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and PHE.

The underground cabling work started in December 2024 and is being carried out in phases by WBSEDCL. Rs 248 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase of work.

The first phase, currently underway, is focused on areas near Check Post, Sevoke Road, College Para, Hakim Para and surrounding localities.

However, the lack of a map showing the positions of water pipelines has led to multiple instances of water pipes being accidentally ruptured during excavation.

“As we do not have a clear map of PHE pipelines, two water pipelines were damaged in College Para. A re-survey on College Para and Hakim Para will be started in two days. Now, we are mapping the areas during the work to avoid future problems,” said Deb, the Mayor.

Despite the setbacks, the Mayor remained optimistic about the project’s progress.

He expressed hope that while the entire work is planned to be completed within two years, at least 50 per cent of the cabling project would be finished within the next 5 to 6 months. He further stated that after the completion of the cabling work, SMC and Public Works Department (PWD) would start road restoration and the installation of lights. They have already received Rs 2.2 crore and will request an additional Rs 4.5 crore for the work.