Underground cables near Kamalgazi Flyover: KMDA to use micro-tunnelling

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has initiated a project to supply and lay underground electrical cables using micro-tunnelling technology in the vicinity of Kamalgazi Flyover.

The work, estimated at Rs 2.02 lakh approximately, will be executed within a tight timeframe of 15 days from the issuance of the work order.

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and KMDA chairperson, Firhad Hakim had earlier announced that the state government aims to shift all overhead cables underground to rid the city of the “jungle of wires”.

Sources said, the project, undertaken by KMDA, aims to install new cabling infrastructure using micro-tunnelling—a trenchless construction method in which cables are laid underground without extensive excavation. This process involves the use of guided boring equipment to create a precise underground passage for the cables.

While the tender floated for the project does not specify the exact reasons for selecting micro-tunnelling, the method is widely recognised for allowing underground utility installation with reduced disturbance to the surface compared to conventional trenching. The technique can be especially useful in urban environments or locations with existing structures and utilities.

The work will involve supplying the required electrical cables, carrying out the tunnelling operation and installing the cables in compliance with relevant safety and technical standards. Once completed, the new cabling will be integrated with the existing distribution network as per KMDA’s specifications.

The tender outlines strict timelines for completion, with penalties applicable for delays, and includes provisions for quality control, defect liability and compliance with state and central regulations. It also specifies that the contractor must maintain the required service levels during the defect liability period and rectify any defects at their own cost.