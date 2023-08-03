Under Swasthya Sathi, state govt has provided cancer treatment worth Rs 1,500 cr so far: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state government, under Swasthya Sathi scheme, has so far provided cancer treatment worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore to at least 1,50,000 patients.



Banerjee was inaugurating a host of new health projects virtually from Nabanna. She also said that around 946 beds have been introduced for cancer treatment in various government hospitals and around 100 doctors were also deployed. She added that 500 more health personnel were being trained.

The Chief Minister once again reminded that works for setting up state-of-the-art cancer centres at SSKM Hospital and North Bengal Medical College are underway. In 2021, Banerjee announced the setting up of two more cancer treatment centres in the state — one at SSKM Hospital and another in North Bengal. Bengal is setting up these two cancer hospitals in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

According to state government data, around 25 per cent of cancer patients from the state go to Mumbai for treatment. They often face difficulties in arranging accommodations and also face problems in getting appointments with doctors. Keeping these issues in mind, the Chief Minister has directed her officials to complete the project on a priority basis.

Once a cancer treatment centre comes up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, it will be immensely beneficial for the people of North Bengal as they do not have to travel to Kolkata for cancer treatment. Once the two cancer treatment centres are made operational, people will get treatment from state government-owned hospitals at free of cost.

Banerjee also mentioned that three state-run medical colleges will be providing tertiary cancer care to patients. The three medical colleges — College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and Murshidabad Medical College have been undergoing major infrastructural revamp after the state government decided to start tertiary care in these three medical colleges.

Sources in the health department said most advanced equipment will be installed to provide top-class cancer treatment to patients in all these three medical colleges.