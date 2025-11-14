Under CM’s leadership, TMC pledges to resist BJP’s ‘silent rigging’ attempt

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a counter rally on Thursday in Falakata to oppose the BJP’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and recent political campaigns led by BJP state leader Sukanta Majumdar.

The rally, led by INTTUC president Ritabrata Bhattacharjee, saw the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, district TMC chairman Ganga Prasad Sharma and other senior leaders. A large procession started from Falakata Town Club and culminated at Falakata Chowpathi, where a street-corner meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, Ritabrata Bhattacharjee strongly criticised the BJP and the Union Home Ministry over the SIR process. He said: “The state Assembly elections are due in 2026 in five states. Strangely, except Assam, the rest—Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu—are going through the SIR process. The last SIR took place in 2002, and the last census in 2011. As per the rules, the next census should have been held in 2021, but the Modi government has not declared it yet. Instead, Amit Shah’s ministry has initiated the SIR, which has created fear across Bengal.”

He further alleged that the BJP was using the SIR as a political tool ahead of the elections. “People have already lost their lives due to fear. The Election Commission now functions like a BJP agency. Why was the SIR not held during the 2022 Panchayat or 2024 Parliamentary elections? Why now, just before the Assembly election?” Bhattacharjee accused the BJP of attempting “silent and invisible rigging”. “Even before the process begins, BJP leaders are saying over one crore names will be deleted. How do they know that? This is not Bihar, Maharashtra or Delhi—this is Bengal. If even a single genuine voter’s name is removed, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, we will launch a massive protest and surround the Election Commission office,” he warned.

He urged people to remain united against what he called the BJP’s conspiracy to label Bengal’s citizens as “outsiders.”

“We must stand together to resist this attempt. Only unity can defeat this conspiracy,” Bhattacharjee added.