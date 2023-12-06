Uncertainty over first sem exams prevails in Cal Univ

Uncertainty looms over the first semester examination of undergraduate level in Calcutta University (CU) as the varsity’s syndicate is yet to ratify the new National Education Policy (NEP) examination guidelines.

The varsity has already issued guidelines pertaining to the implementation of the four-year degree programme which includes the course structure and credits for each semester. However, framing of examination guidelines would need to be ratified through the

syndicate meeting. Meetings with college principals under the varsity have already been conducted to finalise the syllabus and examination but the final step will be taken by the syndicate.

In early November, CU had deferred the syndicate meeting after the Higher Education department had sent a letter to the registrar pointing out that holding such a meeting will tantamount to law violation.

According to sources in CU, the syndicate, which is the highest decision making body in the varsity, sits on a meeting once every month but no such meetings have been held since September. Meanwhile, the Higher Education department has reasoned that since CU has an interim vice-chancellor (V-C), holding the syndicate meeting will violate laws.