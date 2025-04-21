Uncertainty looms over WBSSC publishing list

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is yet to receive legal clearance to publish the list categorising ‘tainted’ and ‘untainted’ teachers, sources said on Sunday, casting doubt over its release on Monday.

On April 11, state Education minister Bratya Basu had assured representatives of affected teachers and non-teaching staff that the list would be published by April 21, subject to legal clearance. However, with legal opinion still awaited as of Sunday, uncertainty prevails. Meanwhile, the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, an association representing those claiming to be ‘untainted’, has announced a sit-in demonstration in front of the WBSSC office in Salt Lake from Monday.

“We will march from Karunamoyee and continue the sit-in until the commission publishes a certified list,” said teacher-leader Mehabub Mondal. Protesters say the list is essential to determine who is legally allowed to continue teaching.