Uncertainty looms large over convocation at JU

The decision to conduct the convocation ceremony at Jadavpur University on December 24 continues to remain uncertain after the Chancellor refused to permit conducting the court meeting.

An emergency Executive Council (EC) meeting was conducted on Wednesday by the authorities to discuss whether a degree distribution ceremony could be organised instead. They are seeking a legal opinion about the convocation. The state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday called out the Governor for his refusal to let the authorities conduct the court meeting.

“Considering the statute and long tradition of Jadavpur University and the interests and benefits of the students, the Higher Education department permitted to hold the convocation on December 24 despite various legal complications.

But the Hon’ble Governor did not agree to convene the necessary court meeting citing legal uncertainty,” state Education minister Bratya Basu wrote on the social media platform.

He questioned the goals of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor to state universities. “Is the opposition to the state government

the root of everything?” Basu questioned.

Meanwhile, with only four days to go for the scheduled convocation of Jadavpur University, the varsity’s teachers’ association launched a sit-in outside the room of officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on Wednesday demanding, among

others, holding a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) in this regard.