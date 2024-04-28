Unbecoming of PM to lie, mislead masses: Mamata

Siliguri: Addressing two back-to-back rallies in the Malda district on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying and misleading people.



Addressing an election rally at Habibpur in the Malda North constituency, she said: “Prime Minister Modi has been telling people of Bengal that he has been giving free rations. This is an outright lie. Every year, to provide free rations, the state has to pay Rs 9000 crore and the Centre Rs 7000 crore. In the past two years, the Centre has not given a dime. Instead, the state has been paying the Centre’s share. A net amount of Rs 32,000 crore from the state coffers was disbursed in the past two years. Now he wants his picture on the rice sacs distributed through PDS. Don’t lie, mislead the masses Modiji. It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister.”

She also pulled up the PM for his remark that if Congress party comes to power they will redistribute everyone’s wealth, ornaments including “mangalsutras” (matrimonial symbol of Hindu women) among a minority community. “What do you know of mangalsutras, Shakha-Pola, Modiji? Till we are there in Bengal we will not allow divisive politics. Everyone will live in Bengal in unity and peace,” declared Banerjee.

She pulled up the Bengal Pradesh Congress for forging an alliance with the Left in Bengal. “I had cautioned them not to forge an alliance with the Left in Bengal and also offered them two seats. They did not listen. Have you forgotten the terror unleashed by the Left during their rule in Bengal? Do you want me to surrender before the Left?” questioned Banerjee.

She stated that in Bengal only the TMC could oust BJP and voting for Left and Congress in Bengal would only strengthen BJP. “If you want to oust the BJP in Delhi, you have to strengthen the TMC in Bengal. In all states vote for the anti-BJP party that is the strongest. That way the Opposition votes will remain consolidated and can be used to out BJP in Delhi. India has to unite or there will be no India left if BJP comes to power,” stated Banerjee.

Raising her voice against CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code, Banerjee said: “If they declare Indian voters as infiltrators, then the Prime Minister is also an infiltrator.” She further added that BJP is trying to buy votes with cash and also trying to create community riots between different communities and religious groups.

In Sujapur in South Malda, Banerjee dubbed the BJP as “job-eaters.” “The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC is to blame. It is you all who have influenced the judgment. It is so sad that the judiciary, the last resort of the public, is also in such a state. However, we will stand by all those who have lost their jobs and fight the battle legally,” assured Banerjee.

She assured Sujapur that she herself will look after the Assembly constituency henceforth as the MLA hardly gets time. “In the past because of your votes during the Assembly elections, we successfully managed to check BJP’s advances. We appeal to you to give TMC a chance in the Lok Sabha elections also so that BJP and Modi can be ousted,” appealed Banerjee.

She campaigned for TMC candidate Shahnawaz Ali Raihan contesting from Malda South and Prasun Banerjee from Malda North, from the two election campaigns on Sunday.