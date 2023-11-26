Unavailability of tatkal tickets leads to anger among people

BALURGHAT: Local residents of Balurghat have expressed anger and resentment following the unavailability of tatkal tickets from Balurghat Station.



It is alleged that a broker circle is working in the case of tatkal tickets. Chetan Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway has assured to look into the matter after receiving such a complaint.

South Dinajpur district is known as the remote area of the state. Railway connectivity started in the district in 2004. For the convenience of passengers, there are two ticket counters — one at Balurghat Station and the other at Balurghat Youth Welfare Office in the city.

Allegedly, the ticket counter at Balurghat Station has no link most of the time and the passengers are turned away as the server is down. Even if one goes before the specified time, there is a complaint that the ticket is not available. Incidentally, many Bangladeshis come to Balurghat through the Hili border for treatment in Kolkata. Even without getting tickets at the counter, they are forced to buy tickets from various online ticket booking counters in the city. With a sudden need for tickets, a class of brokers eye such passengers. Tatkal ticket prices are sought on demand. About Rs 500 to Rs 1500 is charged above the ticket price.

Tatkal tickets are usually purchased 24 hours before the departure of the train. Ticket booking starts at 10 am and these tickets sold out in no time. Ordinary people do not get tickets even after standing in line.

It is alleged that there is collusion between brokers and Railway employees for the unavailability of tatkal tickets.

Subrata Sarkar, a resident of Balurghat, said: “Sometimes the tickets cannot be booked in advance due to emergencies and we need tatkal tickets. Unfortunately, the tickets are not available after going to the station. Brokers are involved.”

Pijush Kanti Dev, Secretary of Balurghat Eklakhi Rail Development Committee, said: “Tatkal tickets are not available from Balurghat Station for a long time. This complaint has also reached us. The matter has been informed to the Railway authorities.”