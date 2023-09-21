Unauthorised use of name in institute’s ads: Karimul Haque files complaint

Jalpaiguri: Padma Shri awardee Karimul Haque on Thursday filed a written complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station against Shantanu Sharma, the owner of a nursing and technological centre institute, for allegedly using his name in an advertisement without permission.



He also wrote to the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jalpaiguri and stated that he was unaware of his name being used. Karimul Haque, a resident of Jalpaiguri’s Kranti Block, has been selflessly engaged in social service for many years, assisting people in remote areas using his motorbike as an improvised ambulance to transport patients to hospitals. Popular as “Bike Ambulance Dada,” the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2014-15.

Despite not having the requisite permissions from the district Health department, Shantanu Sharma was operating Dishari Nursing and Technological Centre Institute in Jalpaiguri Pandapara area for many years.

Many allege that unauthorised certificates were being issued by the institute. Following the complaint, the Jalpaiguri district Health department conducted a raid on the institute this Tuesday and sealed it. The situation gained attention when Haque’s name was revealed as the brand ambassador of the institute in their advertisements.

Speaking at Kotwali Police Station, Haque stated: “My name was being used in advertisements without my knowledge. Many institutes and organisations have invited me to various events, and I attend these events in good faith. Similarly, I have also attended several events for this institute.”

Meanwhile, Shantanu Sharma has denied the allegations

as baseless.