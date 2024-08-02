Unauthorised Toto movement restricted, security to be beefed up before Puja

Siliguri: The movement of unauthorised e-rickshaws (Toto) (which do not have registration numbers) has been restricted in Siliguri. They have not been allowed to ply on the main roads or highways since Thursday.

The traffic department of Siliguri Metropolitan Police conducted a drive against unauthorised Totos on Thursday morning on Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road and Bidhan Road after receiving directives from the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

All unauthorised Totos which were plying on the main road have been diverted by the police. They will only be allowed in the bylanes of the city. A few days ago, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, had a meeting in which the Toto issue had also come up. “Movement of Totos has been restricted to ease traffic congestion. No unauthorised Totos will be allowed to ply on the main roads” said Gautam Deb.

Approximately 20,000 to 25,000 Totos operate in Siliguri, out of which about 5,000 are registered. Drive against unauthorised Totos will continue.

C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police (CP) said: “High Court has already given an order to restrict the movement of Totos on Highways, which has been followed.”

The CP also informed that the Siliguri Metropolitan Police will increase night patrols on every street in the city to prevent crimes that have been increasing in Siliguri. The number of CCTV cameras will be increased, along with the installation of a new control room for CCTV surveillance.

“Before Durga Puja, the entire city will be covered with CCTVs. A new CCTV monitoring station will be set up to keep vigil on the entire city. Small meetings in the localities will also take place from next week to listen to the problems of the public,” the Commissioner added.