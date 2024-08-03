Unauthorised toto drivers launch stir in different areas of Siliguri

Siliguri: With the restriction on the movement of Unauthorized e-rickshaws (Toto) on the highways and main roads of Siliguri by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, an agitation was launched by the drivers and owners of these Totos on Friday.



The drivers of unauthorised totos, which do not have registration plates, staged protest demonstrations in different areas of Siliguri. They alleged that, owing to this step, it has become difficult for many Toto drivers to fend for their families. More than 100 Toto drivers protested by blocking the VIP road at the Jabravita area adjacent to Siliguri. They also stopped registered Totos from plying. Amidst the charged atmosphere, police intervened and removed the blockades.

They also protested in the Goshaipur area of Siliguri by staging a sit-in demonstration on the road. Rajesh Prasad, a toto driver said: “We bought our Toto by taking bank loans. If the police do not allow us to operate, how will we survive? They suddenly banned the movement of Totos without numbers suddenly without thinking about our livelihoods. We cannot earn by running the totos only in the alleys. The administration has to find a solution.” Approximately 20,000 to 25,000 totos operate in Siliguri, out of which about 5,000 are registered.

A huge number of unregistered totos are blamed for the traffic jams in the city. The police and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) have jointly taken the decision to stop them from running on the main roads without registration number plates. Despite the protests, the police have decided to continue their drive against unauthorised totos.