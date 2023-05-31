‘Unauthorised structure’ hurdle for construction of Majerhat Metro Stn

kolkata: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials have sought help from local authorities in regards to



the ‘unauthorised’ structure on Diamond Harbour Road which is blocking the construction work of Majerhat Metro Station.

According to Metro officials, the unauthorised structure is a gym. Majerhat Metro Station is part of the Purple Line which is the Joka-Esplanade Metro corridor.

A part of this corridor, i.e. Joka to Taratala is already providing commercial services and the Metro authorities are trying to extend the services up to Majerhat soon.

However, the construction of stairs and escalator of the Metro station is being held up because of the unauthorised structure, which is taking up 13.6 metre*9.2 metre space.

According to the Metro Railway officials, this unauthorised structure on Railway land adjacent to the proposed Operation Control Centre, needs to be removed to construct stairs and escalator for entry and exit to Majerhat Metro Station as per the approved plan.

Efforts are on for the extension of the Purple Line by this Puja. The majority of the work on this route has been completed.