Unauthorised sale of tickets: Sealdah RPF apprehends 3

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Sealdah Division apprehended three people for allegedly engaging in unauthorised sale of Railway reservation tickets.

The crackdown operation against touting of tickets took place near Hareknagar, Beldanga, Mondalpara and Bengunpara of Murshidabad and a shop near Badamtala More in Kolkata which was identified as a hotspot for touting activities.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RPF personnel caught the accused people while they were attempting to sell confirmed Railway reservation tickets to passengers. During the raid, 16 Railway reservation tickets, cash amounting to Rs 29,743 and 58 unused old tickets valued at Rs 67,608 were recovered.

The accused were booked under sections of the Indian Railways Act 1989 for illegal touting and unauthorised possession of tickets. Further investigation in the matter is being conducted to determine whether the accused are connected to a larger ticketing racket.

The operation was led by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Sealdah Division Manoj Kumar under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Nigam, who appealed to passengers to be vigilant against touts and refrain from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources.